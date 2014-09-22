PARIS, Sept 22 Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo
could announce its intention to list on the London stock
exchange as early as Tuesday, a source close to the deal told
Reuters.
The initial public offering (IPO), which could value Jimmy
Choo at more than 700 million pounds ($1.14 billion), will seek
to woo investors with annual sales growth of more than 10
percent on the back of aggressive expansion plans in Asia and
elsewhere, another source close to the deal told Reuters last
week. (ID:nL6N0RH5BF)
The company, however, is still working on resolving some
last-minute issues, the first source said on condition of
anonymity.
The British brand will aim to convince investors that Jimmy
Choo offers an opportunity to gain exposure to the high-end shoe
market, one of the fastest-growing sub-categories of the luxury
goods industry.
European IPO issuance levels have quadrupled so far this
year against 2013, with 177 companies raising $55.5 billion.
London has proved a particularly attractive destination,
accounting for $19.8 billion of the total.
(Reporting By Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Goodman)