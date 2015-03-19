LONDON, March 19 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo
reported a 7.2 percent rise in annaul earnings and said
it would continue to grow by expanding its store portfolio in
China.
Reporting its first full-year results since floating on the
London Stock Exchange in October, Jimmy Choo said adjusted core
earnings (EBITDA) of 50.2 million pounds ($75 million) in 2014
compared to the 46.9 million pounds it made in 2013.
Underlying sales rose 5.7 percent at its retail arm in 2014,
in what chief executive Pierre Denis said had been a year of
progress for the company. He added that there was more to come.
"We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and
pursuing growth without compromising our brand or its luxury
position despite the more challenging macroeconomic
environment," he said.
That growth would come from opening 10 to 15 new
directly-owned shops this year, with a focus on China, as the
company continues to perform well in Asia.
In the EMEA region, Jimmy Choo said it was being impacted by
fewer Russian travellers.
($1 = 0.6725 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)