Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the GQ Magazine 2010 ''Men of the Year'' party in Hollywood, California, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Late-night American television host Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's Emmy Awards in September, the awards show organizers said on Monday.

The host of talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" will helm the Emmy Awards to be held in Los Angeles on September 23.

"I hope to be able to do for the Emmys this year what Eddie Murphy did for the Oscars," Kimmel joked. Murphy pulled out of hosting this year's Academy Awards.

It will be the 44-year-old comedian's first time hosting the awards, the television industry's biggest honors. He is also due to host the White House Correspondent's dinner in April.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Jill Serjeant)