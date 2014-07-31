Domino's Pizza quarterly profit jumps 37.4 pct
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.
July 31 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to bid for two land sites for up to 120 million yuan (19.44 million US dollar)
CAIRO, April 27 Egypt's Trade Ministry on Thursday imposed a tariff on the exports of fresh and frozen fish of 12,000 Egyptian pounds per tonne for four months.