MUMBAI Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) plans to spend about 100 billion rupees on capital expenditure in the fiscal year that started in April, Sushil Maroo, group chief financial officer, said on a conference call.

Jindal, which operates a 4.5 million tonnes a year steel plant at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, is adding capacity in Chhattisgarh, as well as in neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand.

It is also setting up power plants with a capacity of 4,200 megawatts in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra)