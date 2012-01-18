MUMBAI Jan 18 India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd expects to spend 60 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) on capital expenditure in the fiscal year starting April 2012, a senior official said.

"We have tied up all the debt. But our internal accruals are very good, so we will not use all the debt," Sushil Maroo, chief financial officer, told reporters on a conference call. ($1= 50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)