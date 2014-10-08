Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Resources stocks under pressure below or around their 200-day moving average (DMA) after NSE broke key support on Tuesday.

The Sensex and Nifty closed below important support of 50-dma on Tuesday, first time since Aug. 8.

Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS), Cairn India (CAIL.NS), and Tata Steel (TISC.NS) slump as each has fallen below their 200-dma.

Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS), and NMDC (NMDC.NS) drop as they are hovering just above the 200-dma.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)