Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Resources stocks under pressure below or around their 200-day moving average (DMA) after NSE broke key support on Tuesday.
The Sensex and Nifty closed below important support of 50-dma on Tuesday, first time since Aug. 8.
Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS), Cairn India (CAIL.NS), and Tata Steel (TISC.NS) slump as each has fallen below their 200-dma.
Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS), and NMDC (NMDC.NS) drop as they are hovering just above the 200-dma.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.