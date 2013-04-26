Reuters Market Eye - Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) shares fall 1.4 percent after it said in a statement on Thursday its March-quarter consolidated net profit fell 34.88 percent to 7.60 billion rupees.

Consensus forecast for Jindal Steel's March-quarter consolidated net profit was 9.64 billion rupees.

Kotak Institutional equities said the company's March-quarter performance was difficult to explain as its steel realization declined by 3,000 rupees per ton at a time when the price decline in the market was 500 rupees per ton.

"This inexplicable performance would require clarification from the management," Kotak said in a report.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)