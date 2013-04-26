Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) shares fall 1.4 percent after it said in a statement on Thursday its March-quarter consolidated net profit fell 34.88 percent to 7.60 billion rupees.
Consensus forecast for Jindal Steel's March-quarter consolidated net profit was 9.64 billion rupees.
Kotak Institutional equities said the company's March-quarter performance was difficult to explain as its steel realization declined by 3,000 rupees per ton at a time when the price decline in the market was 500 rupees per ton.
"This inexplicable performance would require clarification from the management," Kotak said in a report.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.