LONDON May 24 Mid-sized Indian producer Jindal
Steel and Power hopes to quadruple steel output by
2016 to cash in on an infrastructure boom in the world's second
most populous country and is also in talks to buy mining assets
in West Africa.
V. R. Sharma, head of steel operations at one of India's
largest producers, told Reuters he was targeting a rise in
output to 16 million tonnes per year by 2016 from 4 million now
thanks to new steelmaking plants in India and Oman.
This would make them one of the top-30 largest producers
worldwide, based on current figures, and compares with the 88
million tonnes churned out by sector leader ArcelorMittal in
2012.
The steel industry worldwide has taken a hammering since
2008, and steel prices have been weakening since the beginning
of the year .IOLA-CNI=SI. Jindal's consolidated net profit
fell 35 percent to 7.6 billion Indian rupees ($137 million) in
the first three months of 2013.
Sharma said that for Indian producers the global weakness
would be countered by the $1 trillion in infrastructure
investment planned by the Indian government over the next four
years.
"The whole world is in a turmoil but I think India needs not
to worry because whatever we produce is sellable," Sharma said.
"There has definitely been pressure on profits but there are
profits. Still Indian companies are not in red, they are in
black so I think things will pick up in the next two or three
quarters...with the infrastructure projects, which the
government has already declared, things must look better."
Steel consumption in India rose by 2.5 percent in 2012 but
growth is expected to accelerate, to 5.9 percent in 2013 and to
7.0 percent in 2014, according to the World Steel Association,
as monetary easing supports investment.
Jindal, which has an annual turnover of $3.5 billion, pulled
out of talks to invest in a Cameroon mine owned by iron ore
producer Afferro Mining Inc <AFF.V AFFA.L> in February, but it
is still looking to invest in mining in Africa.
It is looking at pelletising in Mauritania and is in talks
to buy mining assets in Liberia and Namibia, Sharma said.
"We are looking for more mines in West Africa and I am sure
we should be concluding something in the next 3-4 months time.
The Affero deal didn't work but we are now working with another
company," he said.
Jindal is also planning construction of a power plant in
Botswana and in Mozambique, where it already owns coal assets.
($1 = 55.6050 Indian rupees)
