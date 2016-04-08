NEW DELHI, April 8 India's Supreme Court has asked the state government of Odisha to lift a ban on Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's iron ore mines in the eastern state, CNBC TV18 news channel reported on Friday.

JSPL shares rose as much as 12.7 percent before closing 10.6 percent higher at 66.65 rupees.

JSPL spokesman was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)