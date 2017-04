Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) gains over 7 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) is up 1.4 percent. India said on Monday it would auction off coal blocks after the Supreme Court cancelled allocations in August.

India also said winners of the coal block allocations would have to pay back previous holders of the permits for their investment with a 12 percent return, according to local media.

(To read factbox on India's coal reforms, click here)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)