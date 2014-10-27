US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 27 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday the Indian federal police were investigating the allotment of a coal block to the company.
Jindal said the federal police had filed a first information report against the company based on a preliminary enquiry initiated on directions from the Central Vigilance Commission. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by David Holmes)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss