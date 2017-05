MUMBAI, May 27 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd swung to a loss of 2.35 billion indian rupees ($36.73 million) for the quarter ended March 31, 2015 as compared to net profit of 4.31 billion for same quarter last year. Qtr Qtr ended Qtr ended March 2015 March 2014 Net Profit (-) 2.35 vs 4.31 bln bln rupees rupees Total Income* 3.36 bln vs 3.62 bln rupees rupees ($1 = 63.9961 Indian rupees) ($1 = 63.9845 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai, editing by David Evans)