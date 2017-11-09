Jindal Steel & Power second-quarter loss narrows

(Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.
The steelmaker reported a loss of 4.48 billion rupees ($69.00 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 7.46 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. bit.ly/2jcSBkn
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 4.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Revenue from its iron and steel segment rose about 25 percent to 49.97 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.9300 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan