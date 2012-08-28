Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jindal Steel and Power(JNSP.NS) fall 6.5 percent, hitting earlier its lowest since May 28, 2009, after already slumping 7.4 percent in the previous two sessions.

Jindal share falls track a slump in metals stocks, while also reflecting continued worries about the impact over the recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the government's coal concessions.

Investors are wary of holding exposure to companies mentioned in the auditor's report published on August 17 that questioned the government's practice of awarding coal mining concessions to companies without competitive bidding.