Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) slump 6.24 percent after the main opposition BJP party swept three out of four key state elections held since last month, dealers say.
Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal is a member of parliament representing the ruling Congress party.
The election results were seen bolstering the chances of Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its prime minister candidate Narendra Modi in general elections due by May next year, and were widely seen as a blow to the ruling Congress Party.
Also Jindal Steel And Power is due to be replaced by Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) in the Sensex starting on December 23.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI A recovery in Indian exports gathered steam in March with a pick-up in demand for engineering and petroleum products, bolstering an economy still recovering from the government's cash clampdown.