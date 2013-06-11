NEW DELHI, June 11 India's federal police have registered a case against Jindal Steel and Power Ltd over coal block allocations, a spokesman for the Central Bureau of Investigation told Reuters.

R.K. Gaur said a case has been filed but declined to give more details. Jindal Steel was not immediately available for comment.

The CBI, India's answer to the American FBI, is investigating alleged irregularities in the awarding of coal mining rights potentially worth billions of dollars to private companies.

Jindal Steel shares were down 19 percent at 216.30 rupees. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)