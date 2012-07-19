HONG KONG, July 19 (Basis Point) - The US$150m five-year
term loan for Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has closed with a
total of seven banks including the leads, sources said, and
signing took place yesterday.
Original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners ANZ
(US$32.5m) and Standard Chartered Bank (US$32.5m) were joined by
National Australia Bank (US$30m), which also got the title of
MLAB.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (US$20m) joined as an MLA,
while Aozora Bank (US$15m) participated as lead arranger. Bank
of Taiwan (US$10m) and Cathay United Bank (US$10m) came in as
arrangers.
As previously reported, the facility has an average life of
4.5 years and pays a margin of 302bp over Libor.
Lenders were offered all-ins from 315bp to 330bp in
syndication. The loan proceeds are for refinancing existing
debt, as well as for working capital and general corporate
purposes.
The fully underwritten facility was prefunded by ANZ and
StanChart in May.
The borrowing entity is JSPL subsidiary Jindal Steel & Power
(Mauritius) Ltd. JSPL has interests in the steel, power, mining,
oil and gas, and infrastructure sectors.
(Reporting by Maggie Chen and Sandra Tsui; Editing by Gavin
Stafford)