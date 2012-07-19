HONG KONG, July 19 (Basis Point) - The US$150m five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has closed with a total of seven banks including the leads, sources said, and signing took place yesterday.

Original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners ANZ (US$32.5m) and Standard Chartered Bank (US$32.5m) were joined by National Australia Bank (US$30m), which also got the title of MLAB.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (US$20m) joined as an MLA, while Aozora Bank (US$15m) participated as lead arranger. Bank of Taiwan (US$10m) and Cathay United Bank (US$10m) came in as arrangers.

As previously reported, the facility has an average life of 4.5 years and pays a margin of 302bp over Libor.

Lenders were offered all-ins from 315bp to 330bp in syndication. The loan proceeds are for refinancing existing debt, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The fully underwritten facility was prefunded by ANZ and StanChart in May.

The borrowing entity is JSPL subsidiary Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Ltd. JSPL has interests in the steel, power, mining, oil and gas, and infrastructure sectors. (Reporting by Maggie Chen and Sandra Tsui; Editing by Gavin Stafford)