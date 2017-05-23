BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Jindal Steel and Power said on Tuesday fourth-quarter consolidated loss narrowed, helped by higher revenue primarily from its iron and steel business.
Losses for the quarter ended March 31 narrowed to 1 billion rupees ($15.46 million), from a loss of 6.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/2qRiJkc)
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 4.39 billion rupees in the March quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Consolidated revenue from its iron and steel business rose 15 percent to 52.61 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.6800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Subhranshu Sahu)
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016