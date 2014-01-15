HONG KONG Jan 15 Chinese online retailer 360Buy
Jingdong Inc is planning to raise about $2 billion in an initial
public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
Jingdong, backed by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal,
is working with Bank of America Corp and UBS AG
, the report said, citing unnamed sources familiar with
the matter.
The company is leaning toward a U.S. listing, though Hong
Kong is also being considered as a destination, the report
added.
"The company doesn't comment on market rumours," a Jingdong
spokesman told Reuters.
In September 2011, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said
Jingdong was planning to raise $4-$5 billion through an IPO in
the United States.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China's biggest e-commerce
company, is also widely expected to launch an IPO this year,
though it is yet to hire banks, or decide on a venue or timing
of the deal.
Jingdong wants to avoid listing at the same time as a
potential IPO of Alibaba, Bloomberg said.