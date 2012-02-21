HONG KONG Feb 21 Jingdong Mall, dubbed
China's Amazon.com, plans to apply for a Nasdaq listing in March
at the earliest after the Chinese online retailer delayed its
plans to proceed with an initial public offering late last year
amid weak sentiment, the South China Morning Post reported on
Tuesday.
Jingdong, which runs 360buy.com, has been working closely
with investment banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
to prepare for its IPO on Nasdaq, while Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank were also likely to be involved in the
deal, the newspaper said citing sources.
Jingdong, which planned to raise up to $5 billion, may have
to trim the IPO size to $2-3 billion as investors remain
cautious, but no final decision has yet been made, the paper
cited sources as saying. It gave no further listing details.
Established in 2004, Jingdong is China's second-largest
online retailer behind Alibaba Group's Taobao,
according to the latest Analysys International research.
While China's e-commerce market is growing alongside its
middle class, making it an attractive business opportunity, the
market is highly fragmented and competitive. Jingdong competes
not only with Taobao Mall, but also with E-Commerce China
Dangdang Inc.
Jingdong Mall is planning to launch an online hotel booking
business soon, as part of the firm's rapid expansion, according
to a mainland media report in February.
The Chinese online retailer had said last October that it
was planning to hire 20,000 staff in 2012 to support the firm's
rapid expansion.