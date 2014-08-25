BRIEF-Cerner reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zrRGYP
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Spectranetics reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $69.7 million