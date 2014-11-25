METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says signs sales contract for at least 301.05 million yuan(49.06 million US dollar) per year in 2015-2019 with Zoetis Inc's units in Belgium and Singapore
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vInJYg
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1360 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.