Oct 31 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 473.4 million yuan (77.45 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wk4OkC

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1124 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)