BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 JinJian Cereals Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will set up a new JV in Chongqing, with two companies
* Says the JV will be engaged in the provision of cereal products, and have a registered capital of 80 million yuan
* Says company will hold 51 percent stake (40.8 million yuan) in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bWlOeA
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline