BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
March 7 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says to scrap bond issue plan as it is unable to help reduce financing costs due to current economic situation
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/net47v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.