BRIEF-Thai Ho Group announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.02 per share to shareholders for 2016
June 13 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 3.04 billion yuan ($489.61 million) via private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on June 16
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sez99v; link.reuters.com/tez99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mitsubishi CEO sees 10 pct Indonesia market share in 3 years