BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
May 8 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for a residential site in Chongqing city for 332 million yuan ($53.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ruv73t
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2343 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.