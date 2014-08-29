BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wMTX4F
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year