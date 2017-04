Oct 13 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 3.9 billion yuan (636.73 million US dollar) medium-term notes

* Says palns to set up a new energy unit in Beijing with registered capital of 2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z3NfZ6; bit.ly/1xJDFpW

(1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan)