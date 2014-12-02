BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.18/shr
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 2 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says unit acquires a commercial site in Chengdu city for 455.7 million yuan (74.11 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rRx2Um
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1490 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's acceptance of an alternative merger proposal