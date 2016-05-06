May 6 Jinke Property Group :

* Says it issues 2016 second tranche of corporate bonds worth 5.4 billion yuan

* Says the bonds were divided into three varieties: 3-yr bonds with 6 percent coupon rate, 3-yr bonds with 6.7 percent coupon rate and 5-yr bonds with 7.2 coupon rate

* Says each of the three varieties are worth 520 million yuan, 4.4 billion yuan, and 480 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ir9IG1

