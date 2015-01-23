European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Jan 23 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins two sites in Changsha city for a combined 352.8 million yuan ($56.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y6JMCB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.