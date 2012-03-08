* Sees Q1 module shipments at 170-190 MW, vs Q4 169.1 MW

March 8 JinkoSolar Holding Co posted a fourth-quarter loss as its margins continued to be pressured by a faster-than-expected fall in selling prices, but the Chinese solar company forecast higher first-quarter shipments.

The company's shares were down 10 percent in premarket trade. They closed at $5.95 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

During the fourth-quarter, margin was a negative 4.4 percent, compared with a positive 28.5 percent in the year-ago period.

For the first quarter of 2012, total solar module shipments are expected to be about 170 megawatt (MW) to 190 MW, higher than the 169.1 MW of solar modules Jinko shipped in the fourth quarter.

For full-year 2012, total solar module shipments are expected to be in the range of 800 MW to 1,000 MW, higher than the 760.8 MW it shipped last year.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $58.3 million, or $2.58 per American Depositary Share. Adjusted loss was $2.61 per ADS.

Quarterly revenue fell 32 percent to $190.4 million.

Jinko Solar shares have lost about three-quarters of their value in the last one year, compared with a 66 percent decline in the broader MAC Global Solar Energy Index.