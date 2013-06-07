GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the company's first-quarter 2013 loss was 92 cents per ADS, not 23 cents. Also corrects first-quarter 2012 loss figure to $2.55 per ADS from 64 cents)
June 7 Solar panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller first-quarter loss on higher shipments and improved margins.
Solar product shipments rose 36 percent to 338.6 megawatts in the quarter ended March 31.
The China-based company's net loss narrowed to $20.7 million, or 92 cents per American depositary share (ADS), from $56.6 million, or $2.55 per ADS.
Revenue rose 9.7 percent to $187.3 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight last year blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, then capped the feat with another return landing on an ocean platform.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 The U.S. judge overseeing a blockbuster case over self-driving car technology suggested Uber could face an injunction if a key Uber executive does not testify for fear of exposing himself to criminal prosecution, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.