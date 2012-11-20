* Looks to emerging markets as EU duties loom
* Expects China to account for 50 pct of 2013 revenue
* Third-quarter loss $0.20 per ADS vs est of $0.79 per ADS
* Forecasts 4th-qtr module shipments of 250-300 MW vs 280 MW
in 3rd qtr
* Shares rise as much as 4 pct
Nov 20 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd
reported a smaller-than-expected loss as costs fell and strong
sales in China made up for weakness in markets such as Europe,
and the company said half of its 2013 revenue would come from
the Asian country.
JinkoSolar shares, which have fallen about 28 percent until
close on Monday, rose 4 percent to $3.64 in morning trade on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The company said it was shifting focus to emerging markets
such as China, South Africa and South America as the European
Union could follow the United States in imposing tariffs on
Chinese solar products.
More than half of JinkoSolar's revenue next year will come
from China, a company executive said on a conference call with
analysts.
The Asian country in August hiked its 2015 target for solar
power capacity by 40 percent to about 21 gigawatt (GW), the
third increase in just over a year.
"China sucks up a lot of the inventory out there, but at the
same time I don't see it turning the economics of the industry
around," Avian Securities analyst Mark Bachman said.
JinkoSolar expects to ship between 250 megawatt (MW) and 300
MW modules in the fourth quarter, compared with 280 MW in the
third quarter.
The company posted its fourth straight quarterly net loss of
$8.7 million in the third quarter, compared with a profit of
$10.7 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $221.1 million.
However, the loss was 82 percent lower and revenue up 12
percent from the second quarter .
"This is a relative bright spot that you have a company
that's starting to show that they are putting up less losses
than they did in the quarter before," Bachman said.
Excluding one-time items, third-quarter loss was 20 cents
per American depositary share, much lower than the 79 cents loss
per ADS analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.