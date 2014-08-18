Aug 18 Solar panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co
Ltd reported a higher second-quarter profit as shipments
and prices increased, sending its shares up 3 percent in
premarket trading.
The Chinese company said net profit attributable to
shareholders rose to $22.3 million, or 64 cents per American
depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended June 30, from $8
million, or 36 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
The Shangrao, China-based company's revenue rose 36 percent
to $392.1 million.
Total shipments shot up to 659.5 megawatts (MW) in the
quarter from 489.2 MW a year earlier. The company shipped 581.2
MW in the first quarter.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)