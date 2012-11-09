Nov 9 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding
Co Ltd said its imports into the United States will
begin to attract anti-dumping duties, following a ruling by the
U.S. International Trade Commission.
The trade commission determined the company's imports
"materially injure" U.S. industry, JinkoSolar said in a
statement.
It will have to pay anti-dumping duty at 15.42 percent and
countervailing duty at 15.24 percent for cells and modules
imported from China.
In May, the U.S. hit Chinese solar companies with punitive
import tariffs of 30 percent or more, ruling they had dumped
cut-price solar panels on the U.S. market.
Several of the Chinese companies and a solar trade group
opposed to the tariffs denounced the duties, arguing they would
drive up costs for the clean energy source, stunting its
growth.
"We are disappointed with the International Trade
Commission's final determination on the injury," Chairman Xiande
Li said.
The tariffs are unlikely to have an impact on its business
as the United States forms a "fairly small percentage" of the
company's total module shipments, he said.