Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
Aug 22 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding Co posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on a sharp fall in selling prices.
The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $48.9 million, or $2.20 per American Depositary Share (ADS), c ompared with net income of $36.4 million, or $1.38 per ADS, a year ear lier.
Revenue fell 45 percent to $194.9 million.
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.