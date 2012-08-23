Aug 22 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on a sharp fall in selling prices but it forecast higher panel shipments for the current quarter.

Solar companies are being pressured by plummeting prices due to excess capacity. China-based companies also face accusations from U.S. and European rivals of flooding their markets with cheaper products.

JinkoSolar forecast third-quarter solar module shipments in the range of 250-280 megawatts (MW), higher than the 223 MW it shipped in the second quarter.

The company, which is trying to move away from traditional markets Germany and Italy, said sales in new markets such as Greece, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Slovenia and Chile were showing strength.

Trina Solar, another China-based company, also expects higher shipments for the third quarter but on Tuesday forecast lower overall gross margin, even though it managed to cut processing costs.

JinkoSolar, which makes silicon wafers, cells and modules, said gross margins improved from the preceding quarter as non-silicon costs fell. Second-quarter margins were 8.4 percent, much higher than 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $48.9 million, or $2.20 per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with net income of $36.4 million, or $1.38 per ADS, a year earlier.

Loss, on an adjusted basis, was $2 per share, wider than analysts' estimate of $1.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 45 percent to $194.9 million, slightly higher than market estimates of $194.8 million.

JinkoSolar shares closed at $2.97 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about 79 percent of its value in the last one year, compared with a 63 percent decline in the broader MAC Global Energy Index.