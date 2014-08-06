UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 6 Guangdong Jinming Machinery Co Ltd
* Says signs licensing agreement with Dow Chemical on PVDC (polyvinylidene chloride) technology and product cooperation
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kFGA11
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far