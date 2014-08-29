BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development CO Ltd
* Says plans to sell its industrial site in Shanghai for 593 million yuan(96.52 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1poGA6P
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year