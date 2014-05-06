BRIEF-Cogentix Medical files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ot6KXB Further company coverage:
May 6 Shandong Jintai Group Co Ltd
* Says applies for listing resumption after returning to profit in 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyx98v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ot6KXB Further company coverage:
* TESARO announces availability of zejula™ (niraparib) for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer in the U.S.