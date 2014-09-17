BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma initiates clinical investigation for proposed biosimilar GBR 310
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair
Sept 17 Shandong Jintai Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs jewelry sales contract worth $57.7 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tcKMqK
* Says it received investigational new drug (IND) approval from FDA, for a clinical trial with F-kappaB decoy oligo DNA in U.S, for treatment of discogenic lower back pain