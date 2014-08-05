BRIEF-Oryzon Genomics obtains $0.3 mln grant from Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
* Obtains new $ 0.3 million grant from Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to develop companion marker for its ORY-2001 epigenetic drug
Aug 5 Shandong Jintai Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan (259.30 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/UQyu9H
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1705 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Obtains new $ 0.3 million grant from Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to develop companion marker for its ORY-2001 epigenetic drug
AMSTERDAM, April 24 Philips, the maker of medical devices and healthcare products, beat expectations on Monday with an 18 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 442 million euros ($480 million) despite weak sales growth.