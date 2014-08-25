BRIEF-LPL Financial reports Q1 earnings $0.66/shr excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up a private bank with partners with registered capital of 4 billion yuan (650.30 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p7H29q
Further company coverage:
(1 US dollar = 6.1510 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: