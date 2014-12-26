BRIEF-Skynet Group says unit entered into joint development framework agreement
* Unit entered into a strategic joint development framework agreement with Suzhou Jingyu Medical Device
Dec 26 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for private placement of shares
