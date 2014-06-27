Fitch: 361 Degrees' Profile to Stay Healthy Despite Slower Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees International Limited's (BB/Stable) margin to come under pressure in the next 12 months due to slower order growth and investments in the group's brands. However, the company is likely to maintain a healthy financial profile in 2016-2017. Fitch expects 361 Degrees' revenue to have grown in the low teens in 2016 and this is likely to slow to the