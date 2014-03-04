BRIEF-Inpixon entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP
* Inpixon - on April 19, co entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP in connection with interest payment due on May 9, 2017
March 4 China's JiShi Media Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($276.59 million) convertible bond
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyw37v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1462 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Telephone and Data Systems - on April 13, FCC announced U.S. Cellular was winning bidder for 188 600 Mhz spectrum licenses for aggregate purchase price of $329 million