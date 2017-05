Dec 16 JiShi Media Co Ltd :

* Says to invest 15 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based joint venture engaged in import and export factoring business

* Co to hold 30 percent stake in JV

* Says to invest 100 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based wholly-owned subsidiary engaged in investment in film and television drama

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2myiuo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)